Somewhat Thankful

I decided to skip a Thanksgiving celebration with my kind friend Patti and go to Mom’s instead. I figured I would not be much fun, and this plan had the added benefit of giving mom’s helper the afternoon off to have Thanksgiving with her family – a well-deserved treat.

Since she got sicker, Mom has been getting her meals on a tray. Today she decided she wanted something different.

“There is macaroni and cheese in the freezer. Can you make it for me?”

Microwave mac n cheese for Thanksgiving dinner for my mom? Sure, I can do that. It’s not like we had other plans.

Six minutes later, I handed her a bowl of Stouffer’s finest.

“Needs salt,” she declared. Despite having a bad heart, she does not have high blood pressure, so I got her the shaker.

A few minutes later she said “I think some cinnamon would be good on this.”

“Excuse me?” I said.

“There is cinnamon in the second drawer. I used to take it to put in my coffee and the other ladies thought I was crazy.”

“Well, cinnamon in coffee is one thing. On mac n cheese is a whole nother concept.”

Then I though, Dammit, the woman is 91 years old. Her heart is failing. She’s pretty much blind. If she wants some cinnamon on her mac n cheese, cinnamon she shall have.

I sprinkled it on for her and told her to stir it up.

She took a few bites.

“You know, cinnamon on this is a pretty bad idea.”

Happy Thanksgiving, all. I hope you got to see loved ones, and I hope your side dishes were cinnamon-free.