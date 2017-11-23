Somewhat Thankful
I decided to skip a Thanksgiving celebration with my kind friend Patti and go to Mom’s instead. I figured I would not be much fun, and this plan had the added benefit of giving mom’s helper the afternoon off to have Thanksgiving with her family – a well-deserved treat.
Since she got sicker, Mom has been getting her meals on a tray. Today she decided she wanted something different.
“There is macaroni and cheese in the freezer. Can you make it for me?”
Microwave mac n cheese for Thanksgiving dinner for my mom? Sure, I can do that. It’s not like we had other plans.
Six minutes later, I handed her a bowl of Stouffer’s finest.
“Needs salt,” she declared. Despite having a bad heart, she does not have high blood pressure, so I got her the shaker.
A few minutes later she said “I think some cinnamon would be good on this.”
“Excuse me?” I said.
“There is cinnamon in the second drawer. I used to take it to put in my coffee and the other ladies thought I was crazy.”
“Well, cinnamon in coffee is one thing. On mac n cheese is a whole nother concept.”
Then I though, Dammit, the woman is 91 years old. Her heart is failing. She’s pretty much blind. If she wants some cinnamon on her mac n cheese, cinnamon she shall have.
I sprinkled it on for her and told her to stir it up.
She took a few bites.
“You know, cinnamon on this is a pretty bad idea.”
Happy Thanksgiving, all. I hope you got to see loved ones, and I hope your side dishes were cinnamon-free.
I love that. 91 years old and still willing to experiment to see what flavor combos work, and don’t work. Lady after my own stomach 🙂
My mom has always had an…odd sense of what works well together. She invented peanut butter, sweet pickle and bacon sandwiches.
SHE’S the one who invented that?! My shrine is being erected right now….
Other people eat that? Maybe she didn’t invent it. I thought we were unique. Ok, how about this one – maple syrup on crushed up saltines as dessert.
Lol…no, that was a joke. Your mom is not only the progenitor, but probably its only fan. Kudos to her!
You know, I could absolutely see the maple/saltine combo. Think how many salty/sweet treats are out there already, from chocolate covered pretzels to the current faddish dessert that has you lay down a layer of Saltines on a baking sheet, covering them with Nutella or chocolate spread, and cooked to make a faux “torte”. So again, kudos to your mom for being ahead of the curve!
🙂
Loved it!
Thank you. It is an interesting and difficult time. I’m glad I get to be here.
Hello, love your posts wondering if you can check some of my posts and consider following me like I have with you!😊
saltines and syrup is a favorite indulgence of mine. Glad Mom invented it.