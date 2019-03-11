Quiz Question
March 11, 2019
If the showers are 50 yards from the RV and it is dark and raining and you remember to take everything you need to the showers with you EXCEPT for a towel, which you only discover after you have showered, how long should you drip dry before putting on clothes and venturing out into the rain to walk home?
Show your work.
This is a Kobayashi Maru.
Haha something I had to look up at 6:30 a.m….I thought it was some tanker that had sunk (because somewhere in my brain, I know what “maru” means).
Just trying to keep you on your toes. 😉
That made be laugh out loud this am as I did a similar thing on previous trip😂
It’s surprisingly easy, isn’t it? I’m glad you can relate.
It’s dark and already raining. I say no drip dry, tie your pants around your waist like a towel and drape your shirt across your top and make a dash for the rv.
Dry off with your t-shirt as best you can, get dressed and make a dash for it.
Probably scream out a load of blasphemy (i’m Italian) and finish my shower under the rain.
You shouldn’t wait because your gonna get wet anyway so just go full commando and make a run for it. Drip dry when u get back home.
Makes no difference if it’s already dark and raining, just run for it! Nobody can see!