Skip to content

Quiz Question

March 11, 2019

If the showers are 50 yards from the RV and it is dark and raining and you remember to take everything you need to the showers with you EXCEPT for a towel, which you only discover after you have showered, how long should you drip dry before putting on clothes and venturing out into the rain to walk home?

Show your work.

from → Uncategorized
10 Comments leave one →
  1. Patrick permalink
    March 11, 2019 22:16

    This is a Kobayashi Maru.

    Reply
    • Suebob permalink*
      March 12, 2019 06:33

      Haha something I had to look up at 6:30 a.m….I thought it was some tanker that had sunk (because somewhere in my brain, I know what “maru” means).

      Reply
  2. paddiperkins permalink
    March 12, 2019 01:05

    That made be laugh out loud this am as I did a similar thing on previous trip😂

    Reply
    • Suebob permalink*
      March 12, 2019 06:33

      It’s surprisingly easy, isn’t it? I’m glad you can relate.

      Reply
  3. cindymaddera permalink
    March 12, 2019 06:53

    It’s dark and already raining. I say no drip dry, tie your pants around your waist like a towel and drape your shirt across your top and make a dash for the rv.

    Reply
  4. Major Bedhead permalink
    March 12, 2019 07:10

    Dry off with your t-shirt as best you can, get dressed and make a dash for it.

    Reply
  5. carbonistravels permalink
    March 12, 2019 07:37

    Probably scream out a load of blasphemy (i’m Italian) and finish my shower under the rain.

    Reply
  6. Mia Dhillon permalink
    March 12, 2019 14:12

    You shouldn’t wait because your gonna get wet anyway so just go full commando and make a run for it. Drip dry when u get back home.

    Reply
  7. Karl permalink
    March 12, 2019 15:11

    Makes no difference if it’s already dark and raining, just run for it! Nobody can see!

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: