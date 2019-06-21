My Old Kentucky Home

I struggled with how much to say about visiting my brother’s family in Kentucky, because it was a great part of my trip, but they are also private people who don’t necessarily want to have their lives on the internets.

So I’ll say this: after 3 months on the road among strangers, there’s a deep sweet satisfaction to seeing people you love. It’s like water in the wilderness.

My brother and his wife moved to Kentucky to be close to the kids and grandkids, and they have put together a life that is so full of love and fun that anyone would be envious, and I’m lucky to get to share a slice of it whenever I visit.

I had such a great time that I forgot to take pictures for 4 days, except, of course, of the dog.

So here’s the dog, Pockets. Thanks, family, for the wonderful visit.