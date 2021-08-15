Beekeeping Made Simple

I decided to start beekeeping. I wanted to start small, so I just got one.

Not one hive, one bee. A very good bee, though.

I was in the swimming pool and I saw her and bobbed over to check her out. There are often bees in the pool. Most are dead. She was very much alive and was frantically spinning around on her back.

I fetched a toy that a child had left on the pool deck- one of those weighted things that kids dive down to retrieve from the bottom of the pool. It looked like a tiny orange bucket with blue rubber wings. I scooped up the bee and sat her on the pool deck to dry.

She clung to the tiny bucket. I blew on her wings to dry them. At the end of my workout and shower, she was still just clinging there, looking quite dry. I realized her ordeal in the water may have used up all her energy. By then, it was almost dark and the flowers were closed, so I gently carried the bee back to Gladis and sat her, still on the toy, on the hood.

I went and fetched a little wooden knife and daubed honey on it. I presented it to her and she eagerly stuck her mouth into the honey and drank and drank and drank. I removed my glasses to watch her.

When I went inside, she was still drinking. I thought she might be too damaged to last the night, but I was glad to give her one last fabulous meal.

I looked out in the morning and she was still there. It was very early. But then when I checked in another couple hours, she was gone.

I don’t know why I went to all the trouble and got invested so much in this one tiny bee. The world seems so crazy and out of control that it was good to focus on one small thing.

What is your one small thing this week?

Image by Cocoparisienne at Pixabay.