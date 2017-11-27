Skip to content

Bits

November 27, 2017

It was Lucky Laundry Night and I got thirsty at the laundromat, so I went to the liquor store to get some water. Every liquor store around here, it seems, is owned and operated by Syrians.

I took the bottle up to the counter to pay.

“Do you have bits?” the clerk asked.

Bits? I looked down at the two dollar bills in my hand, confused. Was he doing that old-timey thing of calling quarters “Two bits”? That’s usually something only men over the age of 80 do.

“Doog? Kits?”

He looked at me appraisingly. “I bet you have doog.”

All of a sudden, it came to me. I looked down at my sweater, which was made of some weird toothy synthetic material. I had washed the dog’s blankets and had hugged them to me on the way to the laundromat.

I was covered in fur.

“Yes, I have pets! Well, one pet. A dog.”

“I knew it,” he said. “Bits.”

from → Uncategorized
No comments yet

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: