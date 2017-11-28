Si se puede, or Some Things You Can Do

If you’re like me, the current political situation gets you blue. But there are things we can do, yes there are! It’s Giving Tuesday, and there are more ways to give than money (though money is important, too).

Let’s get busy creating networks and vibrant communities, shall we? Here are my suggestions:

Subscribe to a local newspaper and a national newspaper. The only way the information providers will survive is with our help. I hate piles of newspaper, so I do a digital-only subscription.

Support the art you love. I realized this watching Ozomatli the other night. Art is what saves our souls and makes life worth living. Go to the shows, buy the albums, collect the work, tell your friends.

Gather your people. In person. Now more than ever, we need to see each other, look at each other, hold hands, share stories and secrets. Create a pleasurable event or space – even if it is just lunch or watching the game – and get with your people.

Support local merchants. As much as possible, quit going to chain stores, chain restaurants etc. Money you spend in your community stays in your community. You influence and empower them as you help them be profitable. They can improve your community through better wages, supporting non-profits and just by being a valued part of your town or city.

Hear diverse voices. If all the books you read and podcasts and radio and music you listen to is from people who look just like you, branch out. Diversity brings strength.

Commit yourself to a volunteer gig. Anything that brings your heart happiness. Volunteer with kids or dogs or the elderly or doing accounting for an organization. Just do something.

Give yourself permission to step back when you need to. Rest, relax, have fun. Take a news sabbath. Our mission is to create a better world, not to become cranky, burned-out people.

Make a giving budget and plan. Figure out how much you can afford and who you want to give to. Then schedule it and do it. You might want to build in some discretionary funds for emergency appeals, like medical bills or funeral expenses for families you care about.

Action always feels better than worry. We’ve got this. It may take some time, but love will prevail. This I believe.